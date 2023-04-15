Kerala’s maximum temperature reaches three-year high

Kerala was left sweating on Thursday as the maximum temperature in some districts reached 40 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2019. Palakkad had the highest maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Vellanikkara in Thrissur at 40 degrees. This is 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4.9 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature in the two districts, respectively. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a maximum temperature warning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kannur (3-4 degrees Celsius above normal) and 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam and Kozhikode (2-3 degrees Celsius above normal). According to the IMD, the maximum temperature was significantly higher than normal in Kottayam and Thrissur, slightly higher in Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Palakkad, and normal elsewhere in Kerala. With temperatures in the state soaring, the health department issued an advisory on Friday. The department advises people to be cautious of sunburn and dehydration.