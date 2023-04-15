Kishida unhurt as smoke bomb detonates during Japan PM’s speech

According to reports from domestic media, a smoke bomb was thrown at an outdoor speech in western Japan on Saturday while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was giving his speech. The premier was unharmed and was evacuated after taking cover while police arrested the suspect. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. ‘Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue,’ said Kishida in a video broadcast by NHK. ‘We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together.’

The incident raised concerns of a possible assassination attempt as it echoes the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe’s killing shocked the country, where gun crimes are exceedingly rare, and prompted a review of security for politicians.

By-elections for the lower house of Japan’s parliament are scheduled to take place on April 23, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that the police have been instructed to boost security, and the government will do what is necessary to ensure security at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima. Matsuno said the government would wait for results from the police investigation before commenting on a potential motive from the suspect.

The incident took place at the Saikazaki fishing harbour in Wakayama prefecture, some 65 km (40 miles) southwest of Osaka city. Despite the scare, Kishida continued with his campaign speeches, urging the public to work together. ‘We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together.’