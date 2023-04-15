Know 7 foods that will help improve your fertility

Infertility is the situation in which the partner is unable to conceive due to low sperm count. There may be many reasons behind this. There are many factors that can affect fertility, including lifestyle habits.

7 Foods that will help improve your fertility:

1. Leafy Greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, collards, broccoli, and asparagus are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can support fertility. Leafy greens also provide iron, which is important for healthy ovulation and menstruation.

2. Berries: Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are full of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. Antioxidants can help to protect your eggs and sperm from free-radical damage, while vitamin C can improve sperm quality and motility.

3. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are rich sources of healthy fats, protein, and minerals. These foods can balance your hormones, reduce inflammation, and support optimal reproductive function.

4. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can improve blood flow to the reproductive organs, reduce inflammation, and enhance cognitive function. Omega-3s can also boost male fertility by increasing sperm count and motility.

5. Avocados: Avocado contains healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, potassium, and vitamins C, E, and K. Avocado can help to regulate your menstrual cycle, support healthy ovulation, and supply essential nutrients for a developing foetus.

6. Legumes: Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas are high in complex carbohydrates, fibre, protein, and minerals. These foods can stabilise your blood sugar, reduce insulin resistance, and support healthy ovulation. Legumes are also a great source of folate, iron, and zinc, which are vital for reproductive health.

7. Whole Grains: Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and barley are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods can improve your digestive health, reduce inflammation, and balance your hormones, allowing for healthy ovulation and conception.