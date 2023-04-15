Mercedes-AMG launches GT 63 S E Performance in India: Features, price

Mumbai: Luxury performance carmaker, Mercedes-AMG has launched its flagship mode named ‘ GT 63 S E Performance’ in the Indian markets. The car is priced at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom, India). This is the first plug-in hybrid car from Mercedes-AMG and is also the most powerful production vehicle from the brand. The vehicle made its global debut in September 2021.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine with a 202 bhp electric motor. This engine delivers 841 bhp and 1,470 Nm peak torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 kph. The vehicle is equipped with a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack that powers the motor, with a claimed range of 12 km in EV-only mode, and a top speed of 130 kph.

The car comes with safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a 360-degree camera system and automatic emergency braking.