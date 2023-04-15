Teen arrested for assaulting home due to dust raised by auto-rickshaw

A youth has been arrested by the police for setting fire to a house in Theruvathu Kadavu on March 10. Fayiz, a 25-year-old from Ulliyeri, was taken into custody from a lodge in Areekode by officers from the Atholi police station. The incident was a result of an argument that occurred between Fayiz and an auto-rickshaw driver, who was a friend of Yusuf, the house owner. The argument was about the dust churned up by the vehicle while passing along the road. Yusuf intervened in the argument, which angered Fayiz, and he attacked the house, as per the police. Furniture such as chairs were dumped into the well, and Yusuf’s mother was verbally abused by the accused.

The police launched a search for Fayiz after he went into hiding. Sub-Inspectors R Rajeev and K P Biju led a team of officers, including civil police officers O Shibu and K M Anees, and arrested him from the lodge at 11:30 pm on Thursday based on a tip-off. Fayiz had been previously booked in a case where he threw a sewing machine into a river over a delay in stitching a shirt, according to the police. The police also stated that Fayiz is a drug addict.