TVS launched single-seat variant of Raider 125cc: Price, features

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, TVS has launched an updated single-seat variant of the Raider 125cc. The bike is priced at Rs 93,719 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The single seat variant is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 11.22bhp and 11.2Nm of peak torque. The bike comes with a five-speed transmission. The bike features negative LCD instrument cluster, tachometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge. Additionally, it contains ride modes, a clock, a fuel efficiency monitor, and indicators for low fuel and gear positions.