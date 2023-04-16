Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics company, Acer has launched a new gaming laptop named ‘Predator Helios 16’ in the Indian markets. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,99,990. The new laptop is available for purchase on the company’s official website and offline stores.

The new gaming laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of RAM. The new Acer Predator Helios 16 features a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

The new laptop also comes equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease. It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, a Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and more.