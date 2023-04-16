Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. 10 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 56,090 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs.61,180 in Delhi. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,500 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,640. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,760 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5595.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled Thursday at Rs 60796 per 10 gram, up Rs 168 or 0.28%. Silver futures finished higher by Rs 100 at Rs 76,013 per kg. The multi-commodity exchange was closed for the morning session yesterday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

In the international markets, gold price inched higher for a fourth consecutive session. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,045.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,030.70.