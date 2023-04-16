Elesco launches two new electric scooters in India: Features, price

Mumbai: Leading electric vehicles manufacturer in the country, Elesco has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The company introduced two models – the Elesco V1 and V2 –. The e-scooters are available at an ex-showroom price starting from Rs 69,999.

The electric scooters have a range of 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge. The Elesco V1 and V2 come with a charging time of 6 to 7 hours. The Elesco V1 and V2 is offers three driving modes- Eco, City and Sports.

Both models have a 2.3 KWH battery and include a hub motor of 72V. The Elesco V1 can reach a maximum speed of 60-70 kmph, while the V2 variant can go up to 75-85 kmph. The scooters come in two gradients 13 +2 (single rider) and 8+2 (double rider).

Safety features include a tubular steel frame, disc brakes and LED lights. The Elesco V1 and V2 also get Bluetooth connectivity, side stand sensor, keyless ignition, LED-based smart instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port and mobile application control.