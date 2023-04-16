Gunmen kills six adults and a child in central Mexico

Seven people, including a child, were killed by gunmen in a resort in the small town of Cortazar, located in central Mexico, on Saturday, according to local authorities and news agencies. The incident caused panic among those present at the La Palma swimming resort.

A statement from the city hall in Cortazar reported that the police arrived at the scene and found three dead women, three men, and a seven-year-old minor. The attackers had stormed the resort at 4:30 pm local time to perpetrate the attack.

The gunmen went directly toward a group of people and opened fire, according to the authorities, who also noted that the attackers had removed the security cameras from the site before retreating.

The central Mexican state of Guanajuato, where Cortazar is located, has seen a rise in drug-related violence in recent years, and drug cartel violence has increasingly plagued the region. As reported by Reuters, an unidentified man who filmed at the resort said that heavily armed sicarios arrived and perpetrated the attack.

The Cortazar security department said in a statement that after the attack, the attackers fled, but not before causing damage to the resort store and taking the security cameras and the monitor. The incident has once again highlighted the violence and insecurity that continues to affect many parts of Mexico.