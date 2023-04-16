Kerala Police slap UAPA on Kozhikode train fire suspect Shahrukh Saifii

Kozhikode: Kerala Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Kozhikode train fire suspect Shahrukh Saifii. The move comes a fortnight after the arson attack on Alappuzha-Kannur Express at Elathur. A report submitted in the court on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the attack on April 2 has imposed the fresh charge against the resident of Shaheen Bagh.

The National Investigation Agency had called for UAPA to be imposed in its report given to the Union Home Minister earlier this month. . The development suggests that the probe team will soon hand over the probe to NIA. The accused was earlier charged with murder as three persons, including a child, had allegedly jumped off the train after seeing the fire set by Saifi.

On April 2 night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police was subsequently formed and it had intensified its probe into the incident. The accused who had fled from the scene was arrested two days later from Ratnagiri by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.