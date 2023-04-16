Skoda Slavia Anniversary, Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda has launched its Slavia anniversary edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition in the Indian markets. Slavia anniversary edition was launched to mark the first anniversary of the sedan in the markets.

The Slavia Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 17.28 lakh for the manual gearbox version, while the automatic gearbox version is priced at Rs 18.68 lakh. The Kushaq Lava Blue Edition is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh for the manual and automatic gearbox-equipped variants, respectively.

Also Read: Crown Prince of Dubai announces Golden Visas for imams, preachers, muezzins

Both the Slavia and the Kushaq special editions are available with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine delivers 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. The cars are available with an option of a 6-speed manual or a DSG transmission. There is also a smaller 1.0-litre turbo petrol offered with both the models.