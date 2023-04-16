Study finds that traces of million-year-old viruses hiding inside human DNA might help the body fight cancers

A recent study has discovered that remnants of ancient viruses, present in human DNA, may be beneficial in the fight against cancer. Specifically, these ancient viral elements may help the body fight lung cancer by becoming active when cancerous cells spread uncontrollably and subsequently assisting the immune system in targeting and attacking the tumor.

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute were researching lung cancer and the body’s response to immunotherapy when they discovered this phenomenon. Julian Downward, the associate research director and head of the oncogene biology laboratory at the institute, noted that this discovery provides new opportunities to enhance patient responses to immunotherapy, which is a critical step in helping more people survive lung cancer.

The study, titled ‘Antibodies against endogenous retroviruses promote lung cancer immunotherapy,’ was recently published in the journal Nature.

The study also revealed that anti-tumor antibodies are frequently generated in various cancer types, targeting both internal and tumor cell-surface antigens. These tumor-associated antigens include non-mutated differentiation antigens, shared tumor antigens, and antigens derived from endogenous retroviruses (ERVs).

The researchers discovered that certain areas of B cell expansion could assist in predicting a positive response to checkpoint inhibition, and with further research, they could increase B cell activity in a targeted manner for patients who are less likely to respond.

However, Dr. Claire Bromley, a representative of the charity, cautioned that more research was needed for a better understanding and practical implementation. Nonetheless, this study is a significant contribution to the growing body of research that could one day lead to innovative approaches to cancer treatment.