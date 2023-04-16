UAE based airlines announce flight cancellations to this country

Dubai: UAE-based airlines, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, have cancelled their flights to Sudan from April 15 to 17. The airlines took this decision due to the current situation in the country.

‘Due to the growing situation of civil unrest in the Sudanese capital, Emirates can confirm that all its flights to and from Khartoum are cancelled from April 15 to 17 inclusive. Passengers connecting to Khartoum on these flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Affected passengers should contact their respective travel agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking options,’ said the Emirates spokesperson.