Vande Bharat Express: Here is full list of all routes, schedules, timings and ticket prices

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.

The train was first launched in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi. The Railway Ministry is now aiming to launch 75 Vande Bharat Express by August this year. The train is manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Here is the entire list of the 14 Vande Bharat Express trains along with their timings:

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019. The train runs for six days except on Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km in 8 hours. It will then leave from Varanasi at 3 pm and will reach Delhi by 11 pm. It stops at Allahabad and Kanpur.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J & K) Vande Bharat Express: The train runs six days a week except for Tuesday. The train leaves New Delhi Railway Station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm. The train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express: This train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon in five hours and 15 mins. It’s Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train. This train operates on all week days except Wednesday.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

New Delhi- Amb Andura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: Inaugurated in October 2022, the train travels from New Delhi to Una, Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib. It departs at 5:50 am from New Delhi and reaches Amb Anandaura at 11 am. It is available on all days except Friday.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This train, which runs 6 days a week, does not operate on Sundays. The train leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12:25 pm covering a distance of 522 km. It stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat Express departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysore Junction at 12:20 pm, covering a distance of 401 km. The train runs 6 days a week except for Wednesday.

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: It departs from Nagpur Railway Station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm. It then departs Bilaspur at 6:45 am and reaches Nagpur at 12:15 pm. It runs 6 days a week except for Sundays. It stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: Train takes 7 hours 45 minutes to cover a distance of 700 km from New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station. The train runs six days a week except for Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: Running between Mumbai’s CST to Sainagar Shirdi. The train leaves Mumbai at 6.20 am and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am covering the distance in 5 hours and 20 minutes. It does not run on Tuesday. It stops at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Thane Road. It then leaves Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The train departs from Mumbai at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. It then leaves Solapura at 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35 pm. It operates on all weekdays except on Wednesday.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The train departs from Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches New Japaiguri at 1:25 pm, with stops at Bolpur (Shanitniketan), Malda Town and Barosi. It then leaves New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 pm and will reach Howrah at 10:35 pm. It operates on all weekdays except on Wednesday.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: The train travels from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches its destination Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry. It then leaves Vizag at 5:45 am and reaches Secunderabad at 2:15 pm. It travels on all weekdays except Sunday.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The train leaves Secunderabad at 6 am and reaches Tirupati in just 8 hours and 30 minutes, at 2:30 pm. It will operate for six days except for Tuesday.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train operates between Chennai and Coimbatore. It will depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and will reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm. It will operate on all days except Wednesday. It covers a distance of 495 km in 6 hours and 10 minutes. Available on all days except Wednesdays

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000