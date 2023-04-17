BMS announces May 8 strike over KSRTC salary crisis

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is facing a financial crisis, and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for a strike of employees due to the delay in salary distribution. During a hunger strike at Thampanoor bus station, BMS leaders declared that if their salary is not paid by May 5, a strike will be held on May 8. Meanwhile, workers under CITU and INTUC have also intensified their protests at various bus depots, alleging that the KSRTC management is not settling the salary dues despite raising revenue of Rs 230 crore in March.

Transport minister Antony Raju has responded to the crisis by stating that the first installment of the salary was given to all employees before April 5. He also assured that all dues would be cleared once the finance department approves the fund. However, the KSRTC management has requested financial aid of Rs 50 crore from the government, and the finance department has yet to make a decision.

The situation remains tense as the BMS and other workers’ unions demand the timely payment of salaries. As BMS leader stated during the protest, ‘We are not ready to back down from our demands. We demand the immediate release of the pending salary, and if that is not done, we will go on strike.’ The KSRTC management and government must act quickly to resolve the crisis before it escalates further.