Emergency services rescues Canadian man trapped inside Edmonton public art made of silver spheres

According to a report by CBC News, a Canadian man became trapped inside a public art piece made of large shining silver spheres in Edmonton, and emergency services were called to rescue him. Firefighters spent about an hour and a half removing the man from the Talus Dome sculpture, which is made from 1,000 handcrafted stainless steel spheres.

The man was charged with one count of mischief and fined $5,000 after his rescue.

Witnesses said the man climbed to the top of the structure and slipped inside through a gap between the balls, and he began to panic when he couldn’t get out. A passerby noticed his cries for help and alerted emergency services.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Chief Troy Brady called the incident a first for him and said that using the ‘jaws of life’ to rescue someone from an art installation was unusual.