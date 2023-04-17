How to eat food right to reverse chronic diseases

Mugdha believes that diet is fundamental to maintaining good health because the food we eat is used to replace old cells in our body tissues. Nutrients such as proteins are critical for bodily functions like energy and brain neurotransmitter production that regulate mood and mental function. Mugdha’s book, Health, Inc., features ten case studies where individuals experienced significant health improvements after switching to functional nutrition, which uses advanced medical testing to permanently reverse chronic health disorders.

This treatment is drug-free and focuses on everything from diet and lifestyle changes to plant-based medicines and detox programmes. In today’s world, we consume harmful entities like inflammatory foods and chemicals along with essential nutrients. Eliminating these harmful substances and cleaning up our diet can help us maintain good health and prevent diseases.

For proper nutrition, it is important to eat foods in their natural and whole form and avoid processed foods as much as possible. However, in some cases, food processing can be beneficial. Certain foods like gluten, soy, processed dairy, corn, and seed oils are generally inflammatory and should be avoided.

Plant foods also contain plant defense chemicals and anti-nutrients that can be detrimental to health, but this varies from person to person. It is essential to consume at least 1 gram of protein per kg of bodyweight and get all essential nutrients, which can be found in animal foods and organ meats.

Excessive sugar, especially refined sugar, can dysregulate blood sugar and insulin levels and lead to health problems. Our modern-day diets are high in refined carbohydrates, which contribute to chronic illnesses. Eating adequate amounts of protein and fats can help control appetite and reduce sugar cravings. Consuming most of our food during the daytime and minimizing intake at night, especially before bed, is recommended.

Our circadian rhythm has a significant impact on our health, and our hormone and enzyme systems are primed to work best during the day. We should also be relaxed when eating, focus on our food, and chew properly to facilitate enzyme secretion and digestion.