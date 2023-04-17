In 24 hours, India reports 9,111 fresh Covid infections and 27 fatalities

The Union Health Ministry of India reported 9,111 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with the total number of active cases increasing to 60,313. The death count also increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths. The ministry stated that six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, with three being reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.68 per cent. The ministry reported that 4,42,35,772 people have recovered from the disease, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry’s website stated that 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The vaccination drive is aimed at inoculating the country’s population to protect against the virus.

The increasing number of cases serves as a reminder to everyone to continue following the necessary precautions and guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘Vaccination and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour remains our strongest weapon to fight this virus.’