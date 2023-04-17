India holds 100th G20 meeting 

The hosting of the G20’s 100th meeting on Monday marked a significant milestone in India’s G20 presidency, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the grouping’s 100th meeting under India’s presidency, which began on December 1 last year. According to the MEA, Monday will also see the second Health Working Group in Goa, the second Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad, and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong. India will hold the G20 presidency until November 30. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States comprise the Group of Twenty (G20), as does the European Union. The G20 members account for roughly 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of the world’s population.