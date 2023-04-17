Kerala’s Daytime Temperature Stays High with Extreme UV Index

Kerala is currently experiencing high daytime temperatures with no relief in sight from expected rainfall. Night temperatures are also remaining high with an average of 27 degrees Celsius. The poor air circulation between land and sea is causing hot temperatures even during the early hours of the day. Some districts are experiencing uncomfortable levels of relative humidity which increases the heat index felt indoors. Experts have pointed out that concrete houses are hotter than being outside.

According to experts, the level of ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun is extremely high with a reading of more than 12 units. A heat index is used to describe the heat felt by the human body, and a UV level crossing 11 units is considered to be extreme. It is likely that the temperature will increase in Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts on Monday as the India Meteorological Department predicts. The state has received a rainfall deficit of 38 percent in the summer showers over the past one-and-a-half months.

The Met department predicts that isolated areas in the state could experience rainfall accompanied by lightning from Monday until April 20. Southern districts and Wayanad are expected to receive the most rainfall. As stated by the India Meteorological Department, ‘A slight improvement in rainfall is expected in the coming days, particularly in the northern districts of Kerala’.