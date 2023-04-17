Number of active Covid cases in the country has risen to 60,313 people

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while active cases increased to 60,313. With 27 deaths, the death toll rose to 5,31,141. According to the data updated at 8 a.m., six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and three reconciled by Kerala. The total value of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226). The daily positivity rate was 8.40 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 4.94 percent. According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.13 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.68 percent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,35,772, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.