Punjab Police: Soldier Murders Four Colleagues in Bathinda Due to Personal Vendetta

The Punjab Police have announced that the soldier who shot dead four of his colleagues in their sleep on April 12 at the Bhatinda Military Station did so due to ‘personal enmity.’

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bathinda, Gulneet Khurana, revealed during a press conference that the Army gunner had confessed to stealing an INSAS rifle and to killing four of his colleagues. The SSP added, ‘Initial investigations indicate that this was due to personal enmity.’

The Indian Army stated that Desai Mohan, the gunner from the Artillery unit where the incident occurred, had confessed to stealing the weapon and shooting his colleagues. The Army revealed that Mohan had thrown the rifle into a sewage pit, and the weapon and additional ammunition were later recovered.

Initially, the Army gunner had provided a false statement about two people wearing face masks and carrying an INSAS rifle and an axe. The Army said this was an attempt by Desai Mohan to mislead the investigation. Further investigations will be conducted into the incident after the accused is taken into custody.