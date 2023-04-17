Rahul Gandhi praises Nandini ice cream as ‘Karnataka’s pride’ in the midst of Amul-Nandini controversy

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred, appeals for Congress support in upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. He also expressed confidence that the party will win at least 150 seats and come to power with a full majority. During a public meeting, he emphasized the ideals of social reformer Basavanna and how BJP and RSS are attacking them.

He also stated that Congress would fulfill its promises immediately after coming to power, unlike PM Modi’s false promises. The party has announced four poll guarantees, including free power, monthly assistance for women heads of households, and free rice for BPL households.

Gandhi added that whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka will convert the guarantees into law on the first day after coming to power.