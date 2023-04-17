Sharp-clawed creature in Oregon piques curiosity in and around the state

The sighting of wolverines in Oregon has caused a stir in and around the state, as it was believed that the animal was extinct. There have been at least two confirmed sightings in the last month, but it’s unclear if they were of the same wolverine. Wildlife officials have said that this is the first time the animal has been seen in the state since 1969.

One sighting was captured on video, which shows the wolverine running down a snowy hill and crossing a busy road. Biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife later confirmed that the animal was indeed a wolverine and tracked its footprints off Highway 20 in the Cascade Range.

In addition to this recent sighting, two people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland reported seeing a wolverine on March 20 of this year. Since wolverines are known to travel long distances, it’s possible that this was the same animal that was seen in the mountain region of Oregon.

Wolverines are known for their strength and endurance and can cover up to 30 miles per day when searching for a new territory. Before the recent sightings, the last time a wolverine was spotted in the state was in 1969, when one was killed by a trapper in the Cascades.

Wolverines have been placed on the list of threatened and endangered species in Oregon, with the Center for Biological Diversity reporting that there were less than 300 wolverines in 2020. Conservation groups have been advocating for the protection of wolverines under the Endangered Species Act, citing climate change and habitat loss as the main threats to their survival.