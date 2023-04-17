Wife says Malayali man’s body in Sudan unattended for 24 hours

The family of Albert Augustine, a Malayali security officer who was shot dead during civil unrest in Sudan, is appealing for help. Albert was killed by a stray bullet while inside his apartment on Saturday. In an audio message sent to relatives in Kerala, Albert’s wife Saibella said that his body had been unattended for over 24 hours, and that she and their daughter were currently in the basement of their building. ‘Please save us,’ she pleaded.

Albert’s father Augustine has also written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to request assistance in repatriating his son’s remains. Additionally, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing the same concerns.

Albert was originally from Nellippara in Alakode, Kannur, which is also Sudhakaran’s constituency. At the time of his death, he was working for the DAL group in Khartoum.