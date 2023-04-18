Ajit Pawar dispels BJP switch rumors, vows loyalty to NCP till death

The political situation in Maharashtra is currently rife with speculation about shifting alliances. Rumours have been circulating that Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is considering moving back to the BJP camp with some MLAs who are loyal to him.

However, Ajit Pawar has dismissed these rumours, stating that he remains loyal to the NCP. He said in a statement to reporters, ‘We (party MLAs) are all with the NCP. I will work for the NCP till I live.’ Pawar also denied that he had called a meeting of MLAs, saying that reports of such a meeting were completely false. He clarified that he would be in Mumbai on Tuesday and would be present at his office in Vidhan Bhavan for regular work.

In politics, alliances can be temporary and unpredictable. However, Pawar’s commitment to the NCP appears to be unwavering, at least for now. As he stated, ‘There is not an iota of truth in reports about any rift in the Nationalist Congress Party and his joining hands with the BJP.’