Ather Energy introduces new entry-level variant of 450X electric scooter: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based electric vehicles brand, Ather Energy has introduced a new entry-level variant of its 450X electric scooter in the market. It is priced at Rs 98,183 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new variant does not support OTA updates. It also does not have park assist, ride modes, hill-hold assist, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation and live tracking..

The new entry-level scooter is powered by 3.7 kWh battery pack. This battery pack offers a range of 146 km and takes 15 hr 20 mins to recharge to its full capacity. It’s 6.2 kW motor helps the 450X to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Ather is offering a 3 years/30,000km warranty for the battery with the base 450X.