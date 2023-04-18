Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,680, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. The yellow metal gained in the last two days.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,994.85 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also unchanged at $2,006.50. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.22% to 925.70 tonnes on Monday from 927.72 tonnes on Friday.

Among other precious metals, price of silver dipped 0.4% to $25.01 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.1% to $1,049.13 and palladium was up 0.1% at $1,561.36.