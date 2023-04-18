Lawyer of Atiq Ahmed Claims ‘Threat’ Following Crude Bombing, Police Reject Accusation

On Tuesday, a crude bomb was thrown in a bylane near the residence of Dayashankar Mishra, one of the lawyers of Atiq Ahmad, the gangster-turned-politician who was recently killed. The explosion occurred at around 2:30 pm in the Katra locality of Prayagraj, but no casualties were reported. While police claimed that the incident was a result of personal enmity between two youths and Mishra was not the target, Mishra alleged that the bombing was an attempt ‘to create fear and terror’. Mishra shared his account of the incident, ‘I was in the court when my son informed me that bombs have been hurled. I rushed home. …I think this has been done to frighten me, to create terror. It is a big conspiracy… It is for the police to find out who is behind this.’

Mishra’s daughter and locals also witnessed the incident and claimed that one person was involved and three bombs were hurled. Forensic experts gathered evidence from the spot, and further action was being taken, the police said. The SHO of the Kernalganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai, maintained that the bomb was hurled due to personal enmity between two youths in Katra locality. ‘It is a coincidence that the incident occurred near the house of one of the advocates of Atiq Ahmad, who resides in the locality,’ he said.

The recent bombing adds to the series of violent incidents in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmad’s killing. Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night during a media scrum while being escorted by police in Prayagraj.