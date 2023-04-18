Man dies after hunters mistook him for a hare and shot him in China’s Jiangxi province

A man named Wang Moujin died in China’s Jiangxi province after being shot at by hunters who mistook him for a hare. Four men, who are believed to be in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to a BBC report, Wang Moujin was fishing when he was hit in the head with an air gun bullet, causing him to fall into a ditch and drown.

An autopsy report revealed that drowning was the cause of death. The Xinzhou District Police have stated that one of the hunters opened fire after noticing movement in the grass, hitting Wang Moujin who was fishing nearby. The authorities were called to the scene soon after the accident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Although China has strict gun laws, hunting permits are issued, and those who have such permits can apply to purchase firearms for hunting purposes. Gun laws in China also apply to replica guns and gun toys, and the ownership of firearms is mostly restricted to the military, law enforcement, and security personnel.

Even the police are only issued pistols to stop violent and dangerous crimes. Illegal possession of firearms in China can lead to a minimum prison sentence of three years, and the penalty for gun crimes can result in the death penalty.

The Xinzhou police have stated that they will crack down on crimes involving guns and explosives. As per the BBC, China is currently in the middle of a three-year nationwide campaign against crimes involving firearms and explosives.

Although incidents involving firearms are rare in China due to strict gun laws, this tragic accident highlights the importance of responsible handling of firearms and following the regulations in place.