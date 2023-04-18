Maoists Open Fire at Chhattisgarh MLA’s Convoy, No Casualties Reported

On 18th April 2023, Maoists opened fire at the convoy of Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, while he was returning from a public meeting. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack, according to the police. The Congress MLA was travelling with panchayat member Parvati Kashyap when the Maoists attacked their convoy.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident as Maoists have often targeted MLAs and other political leaders in Chhattisgarh. In April 2019, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed when Maoists ambushed his convoy in the Dantewada region. This attack happened just two days before the Maoist-infested Bastar voted in the first phase of the national election. The Maoists had warned locals not to vote.

It is alarming to see political leaders being targeted in such attacks, and it is essential to take necessary measures to ensure their safety. After the attack on his convoy, MLA Vikram Mandavi said, ‘I condemn the attack. We will not be afraid and will continue to serve the people. The government should take strong action against such elements.’