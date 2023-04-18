Married couple uses a guillotine to decapitate themselves in India’s Gujarat

A couple in their mid-30s committed suicide in a gruesome manner using a guillotine in Vinchiya village, Gujarat, India. The authorities suspect that it might have been part of a superstitious or black magic ritual. The couple, Hemu Makwana and Hansa Makwana, had two children, a 13-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

Before killing themselves, they sent their children to their maternal uncle’s house. The parents left behind a handwritten note in Gujarati stating that they had willingly killed themselves, and no one was to be blamed. The note, signed with their thumbprints, also indicated that Hansa was not feeling well.

Upon returning from their uncle’s house, the children found their parents’ decapitated bodies. The police sub-inspector, Indrajitsinh Jadeja, revealed that the couple used a makeshift guillotine to end their lives. They pulled up the blades of the guillotine themselves and released it in such a manner that their heads fell into a ‘havan kund,’ a vessel used in fire rituals where offerings are burnt as a prayer to the gods.

The couple had placed a makeshift temple, a picture of Lord Shiva, and a mud Shivling (an idol dedicated to Lord Shiva) near the ‘havan kund.’

The police have sent the bodies to Rajkot civil hospital for forensic postmortem, and they are investigating the reason behind this drastic step. Although the officials believe that the couple was not facing any financial problems or engaged in any family disputes, they are recording statements of family members to identify the motive behind the suicides.

The incident has sent shock waves across the state, and people are speculating about the reason behind such a heinous act.