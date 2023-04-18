Nearly 200 killed in Sudan violence, 31 stranded from Karnataka

The recent violent clashes between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries have left a devastating impact, causing almost 200 fatalities and 1,800 injured. As a result, at least 31 people from Karnataka, belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, have become stranded in Sudan. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has alerted the Indian External Affairs Ministry and is working with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to expedite the rescue process. According to Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of KSDMA, ‘As of now, stranded should stay wherever they are and not venture out.’

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Ministry, and External Affairs Ministry to intervene and rescue those stranded. He expressed his concerns on Twitter, ‘I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return.’ Mr Siddaramaiah further added, ‘Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.’