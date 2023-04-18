No need to boycott Amul

In the midst of the Nandini vs. Amul battle in Karnataka, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that there is no need for the southern state to boycott Amul. The feud between Nandini and Amul erupted recently after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru. In Karnataka, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to kill Nandini by allowing Amul to operate in the southern state. They have also expressed concern that a scarcity of Nandini products will be created in order for Amul to take over. The Karnataka government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, has denied the charge, claiming that Amul poses no threat to Nandini. Patel told reporters here that Surat has good urban planning schemes. An increase in the city’s demand for water and electricity, he stated that they are shifting to renewable energy to meet the demand.