On April 25, Indian PM Modi to ride on Vande Bharat train in Kerala

According to sources, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel on the Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam during its launch on April 25. The Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group (SPG) will make the final decision on his travel plans.

To select students who will accompany the PM on this brief tour, a painting competition was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pattom.

The train arrived in Kerala on Friday, ahead of its launch by the Prime Minister on April 25 at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. During the event, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Thiruvananthapuram station in the airport model.

Recently, the Indian Railways completed the trial run of the state’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in just 7 hours and 10 minutes. Several higher officials and staff traveled on the modern train during the trial run, which has been allotted to Kerala.