Putin visits Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. The Kremlin released a video early Tuesday showing Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Putin receiving intelligence from top military brass. He then flew by helicopter to the Russian National Guard headquarters in the Luhansk region to learn about the situation there. Russia annexed the Kherson and Luhansk regions, as well as Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, in September, a move that was widely condemned as illegal annexation. The footage released by the Kremlin could not be independently verified. Putin’s visit was his second in as many months to the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.