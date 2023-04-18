Researchers find a previously unknown pristine coral reef off Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands

A new coral reef has been discovered off the coast of the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, which supports a rich and diverse marine life. The reef is approximately 2 kilometres long and is located at a depth of 400 meters. Researchers on a scientific expedition found the reef, which is considered to be pristine, meaning that it is untouched and unexplored by humans. The reef is home to over 50% living coral, and senior marine researcher Stuart Banks, who participated in the expedition, stated that the coral is at least several thousand years old.

This new discovery comes as a surprise to scientists, who previously believed that the only Galapagos reef to have survived the 1982 and 1983 El Nino weather was the Wellington reef, located along the coast of Darwin Island. The new coral reef is considered important because it is a previously unexplored ecosystem that had never been monitored or studied before.

The discovery of the new reef has been met with enthusiasm from officials, including Environment Minister Jose Davalos and Galapagos national park’s director, Danny Rueda. They both emphasized the importance of continuing to monitor and preserve the newly discovered ecosystem and its biodiversity.

The expedition was part of a three-year project aimed at investigating the biodiversity of the deep sea around the Galapagos Islands. The project is part of an effort to better understand and protect the unique and fragile ecosystems of the islands.