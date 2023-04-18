Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR’s next movie ‘NTR 30’

Saif Ali Khan joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR’s next feature film on Tuesday. NTR Arts, the production company, announced Saif’s addition to the cast of the pan-India film, which also includes actor Janhvi Kapoor. The studio also shared images of Saif with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva. The National Award winner joined the cast of the high-octane action drama NTR Arts announced it on Twitter. The film, tentatively titled “NTR 30,” is billed as a high-octane action drama set in India’s forgotten coastal lands. The film marks Saif’s and Jr NTR’s first collaboration. It will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Saif will next be seen in Prabhas’ Adipurush, which was shot in both Hindi and Telugu. The film will be released in theatres on June 16.