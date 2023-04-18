Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for second day

Mumbai: Domestic equity indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended at 59,727.01, lower by 183.74 points or 0.31%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,660.20, down by 46.60 points or 0.26%. About 1,841 shares advanced, 1,602 shares declined, and 115 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India . Top losers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals.

Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra, while pharma, realty ended higher by 1% each and information technology, PSU Bank and metal ended up by 0.5% each. The BSE midcap index rose 0.5% and smallcap index added 0.2%.