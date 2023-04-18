UAE based airlines extend flight suspension to this country

Dubai: UAE-based airlines Emirates, and flydubai, have extended flight cancellation to Sudan until April 25. The decision was taken as the African country is now witnessing a civil unrest. Both Dubai-based airlines had earlier cancelled their flights ‘to/from Khartoum’ from April 15 to 17.

‘Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Khartoum will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers”Affected customers who have booked with travel agents are being advised to contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options’, said Emirates in a statement.

At least 97 civilians had been killed and 365 injured in the civil unrest.The fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.