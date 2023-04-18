Uddhav Thackeray meets congress leaders to confirm opposition unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have undermined democracy in the country, and all opposition parties must unite to fight this dictatorship, said All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday. Venugopal arrived in the city in the evening and met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for more than 30 minutes before both leaders addressed a press conference.

We have seen how Modi and Amit Shah have undermined democracy. All opposition parties are united in their determination to fight Modi’s dictatorship. The Congress fully supports the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray (UBT). We are all agreed that we must fight these forces (BJP) together, he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was in power in Maharashtra until June last year, is made up of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party. Eknath Shinde’s rebellion caused a schism in the Sena. Shinde was elected chief minister with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.