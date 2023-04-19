‘Adipurush’ for world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023

The Tribeca Film Festival announced on Tuesday night that Om Raut’s Adipurush will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition. From June 7 to June 18, New York will host the Tribeca Film Festival. According to the official website of the gala, the film will be shown in the ‘Escape from Tribeca’ section. Reimagining the epic Indian poem ‘Ramayana,’ the big-budgeted visual feast Adipurush tells the story of a prince on a mission to rescue his wife from a ten-headed demon overlord,” according to the website’s synopsis. The action drama has a running time of 174 minutes and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Raut and Manoj Muntashir Shukla wrote Adipurush.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair produce Adipurush. When the teaser for the magnum opus was released in October last year, it sparked outrage, including boycott calls, due to the depiction of Hindu deities and the poor quality of visual effects. The film’s creators were also chastised for what appeared to be Islamization of Lankesh, played by Saif, as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut. The film was supposed to hit theatres on August 11, 2022, but the release date was pushed back to January 12, 2023. Adipurush will now be released in 3D on June 16, 2023.