Commodity Market: Gold trades flat

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,840, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5605, higher by Rs 25.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,493 per 10 gram, up Rs 5 or 0.01%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 56 at Rs 75,305 per kg.

In the international markets, the yellow metal edged lower as the U.S. dollar strengthened. Price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,003.03 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,016.20. On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,015 per troy ounce, down by $4.70 or 0.23% while silver futures were trading at $25.250 per troy ounce, down by $0.013 or 0.050%.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.16% to 924.25 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1% to $25.23 per ounce, platinum was 0.1% lower at $1,081.66 and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,627.03.