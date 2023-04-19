Contamination risks for Kerala’s drinking water sources

Kerala, which is renowned for having an abundance of surface and groundwater and boasts 44 rivers, countless streams, lakes, and lagoons, is currently experiencing a severe water shortage. According to them, Escherichia coli (E.Coli) bacteria are present in more than 80% of rivers and more than 90% of open wells, on which the majority of people rely for their drinking water. Officials attribute this situation to rapid urbanization and pressure on land brought on by population density. Open rivers present a greater risk, according to authorities, when well water is unsafe for direct consumption. Malappuram, where residents drank river water, reported 11 cholera cases in the previous month. They noted that it was later discovered that sewage from commercial facilities had been discharged into the same river upstream. KWA spends several crores cleaning this water before supplying it to the public. KWA provides drinking water through pipelines to the majority of urban Keralan areas.