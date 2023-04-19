Eid Al Fitr 2023: Authority in Gulf country announces working hours

Doha: Qatar authority has announced the working hours during Eid Al Fitr holidays. The official holiday in WOQOD Vehicles inspection (FAHES) will start from Wednesday, April 19 to April 27, 2023. Its Industrial area stations and FAHES Mazrouah will operate from April 19 to April 27 from 6am to 2pm, except for Friday and Saturday.

Also Read: Temporary partial road closure announced in Gulf country

Traffic Services at the mentioned stations will also be available from 8am to 12pm. Gates will close at 1:30pm. FAHES will resume its normal working on Sunday, April 30, 2023.