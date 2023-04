Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that public parking will be free during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. This does not apply to multi-level parking terminals.

Free parking will be activated on Thursday, April 20 (Ramadan 29). It will remain free till Shawwal 3 (Islamic Hijri calendar month). Fees apply from Shawwal 4.