Eid Al Fitr 2023: Emirates Airline announces 38 additional flights to 6 cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline announced 38 additional flights to 6 cities. These new services were announced considering the heavy passenger rush during Eid Al Fitr holidays. The air carrier will operate these flights to 6 cities in the GCC and Middle East.

This year, more than 110,000 travellers are expected to board Emirates flights during Eid Al Fitr across the region. The airline has decided to operate additional flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Beirut.

Emirates will be adding 4 extra flights between April 19 and 29, to and from Riyadh. The airline will be operating 3 daily A380s, and will additionally operate 6 Boeing 777 to Jeddah between April 20 and 25. The air carrier will operate additional flights to Dammam on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from April 20 until May 31. It will also operate 16 flights to Madina from

Emirates will operate an additional 8 flights to Kuwait from April 20 to 27. The airline will deploy its Boeing 777 for the services. Emirates will offer an additional flight on April 23 on the airline’s existing Beirut schedule.