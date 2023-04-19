Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf country announces working hours

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has announced the working hours in its various service and security departments during Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The ministry informed that departments of security nature and traffic investigation departments will work around the clock. The working hours in service departments (Passports, Traffic, Nationality and Travel Documents, and Criminal Evidence and Investigation Department) will be from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2023: Emirates Airline announces 38 additional flights to 6 cities

Earlier the government had announced a 11-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Holidays will begin on April 19, in line with 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, and will continue until April 27. Official work will resume from Sunday, April 30, 2023.The holiday is applicable to all ministries, government entities, and public institutions.