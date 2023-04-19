Extreme heat school schedules altered

With Jharkhand experiencing extreme heat, the state government announced a change in school hours from April 19 to 25. According to an order issued by the education department, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend school from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., while seniors will attend classes until noon. During this time, no prayer meetings or sports will be held in the open air, but mid-day meals will be served, the order stated. On April 18 and 19, the Met Department issued a heat wave warning for 11 districts. Temperatures may rise in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Pakur, East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan, and West Singhbhum, according to the forecast. Many parts of the state were hotter than 40 degrees Celsius.

In a recent advisory, the health department advised people to drink plenty of water, dress in light-colored, loose, cotton clothing, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella when leaving their homes. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court ordered the state government to ensure that there is no water scarcity in Ranchi during the summer months. It threatened the government with harsh repercussions if the water bodies in the state capital were found to be encroached upon.